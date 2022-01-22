Four ex-councilmen now top officials for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Adams is beefing up his administration with former City Council members who are allies from both sides of the aisle.

The moderate Democrat last week announced he’s tapped ex-Councilmen Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn) and Dan Garodnick (D-Manhattan) to top leadership posts.

They’re joining ex-Councilman Eric Ulrich, a Queens Republican who began working as a $201,000-a-year senior advisor to the mayor earlier this year.

Team Adams also previously recruited ex-Staten Island Borough President James Oddo to work as chief of staff to the deputy mayor of operations Meera Joshi. Oddo, a Republican, served on the City Council from 2002 through 2013.

Treyger will make $195,000 annually as a senior education advisor to the mayor and the Department of Education’s executive director of intergovernmental affairs. He’s is a former public school teacher who represented south Brooklyn on the Council from 2014 through last year.

Former Councilman Mark Treyger joined the Adams administration as a senior education advisor. Stephen Yang for NY Post

Former Staten Island Borough President James Oddo is working as chief of staff to the deputy mayor of operations Meera Joshi. Brigitte Stelzer for NY Post

“Mark Treyger’s one of our greatest champions for public schools,” Adams tweeted Wednesday.

Garodnick, a lawyer who represented part of Lower Manhattan on the Council from 2006 through 2017, will have a major say in city construction as executive director of City Planning. He will also chair the city’s Planning Commission. Garodnick heads the Riverside Park Conservancy, where he earned $254,269 annually, according to the nonprofit’s 2019 tax filing.

When announcing Garodnick’s appointment Wednesday, Adams said he looks forward to working with him “to create an economy that works for all New Yorkers.”

Ex-Councilmember Dan Garodnick was named executive director of City Planning. William Farrington for NY Post

The Mayor’s Office didn’t return messages seeking salary information for both Garodnick and Oddo, who hauled in $160,000 as borough president.

Before working for Adams, Ulrich served as a councilman representing Breezy Point and other parts of Queens the past 12 years. Council members make $148,500.