Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly granted 9/11 pension

Former Police Commissioner Ray Kelly was granted a 9/11-related disability police pension, The Post has learned.

The Police Pension Fund approved Kelly’s application during their Wednesday evening meeting, providing the former top cop with 3/4 of his $200,000 salary, according to documents obtained from the meeting.

Captain’s Endowment Association President Chris Monahan confirmed the news, only saying of the post-retirement approval that “any member would have to qualify for the criteria under state law.”

The accidental disability police pension has typically been approved for cops whose illness was connected from their time at Ground Zero.

Under state law, city workers can apply for the disability if they were assigned to the World Trade Center in the first 48 hours or if they worked at the site a total of 40 hours over the first year following the attacks.

Kelly speaks at a 2013 NYC Marathon security press conference. James Messerschmidt

The underlying illness that allowed for Kelly’s pension was not known.

Kelly was appointed by Mayor Michael Bloomberg to NYPD police commissioner in January 2002 and served through 2013. He previously served as the city’s top cop for two years under Mayor David Dinkins.