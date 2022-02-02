Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was battling depression, mom says

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was grappling with depression — and kept her struggle a secret from her closest friends and family, her shattered mother revealed in a statement Wednesday.

April Simpkins said she only learned about her daughter’s battle with depression shortly before the accomplished 30-year-old tragically leaped to her death from a high-rise apartment building in Midtown on Sunday.

“Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death,” Simpkins said in the statement.

The family is trying to wrestle with the senseless loss of the beautiful former lawyer and 2019 Miss USA winner, who left behind a note saying only that she wanted to leave everything to her mom.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Simpkins wrote about the devastating loss.

April Simpkins (left) shared that she only recently learned about her daughter Cheslie Kryst’s battle with depression. Instagram / Cheslie Kryst

The grieving mom said that Kryst was “my best friend.”

“Cheslie – to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles,” she wrote. “We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day.

“You were more than a daughter – you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious.”

The mourning family, Simpkins wrote, “miss all of her.”

Thirty-year-old Cheslie Kryst “was dealing with high-functioning depression.” Stephen Yang

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories,” she wrote of Kryst. “We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it – we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

The heart-rending statement concludes with Simpkins’ direct message to her late daughter: “I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the nonprofit Dress for Success, an organization that Kryst supported.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.