A former NYPD cop was slashed in the arm on a subway in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was stabbed in the arm just before 4:15 p.m. on the northbound 2 train platform at the Wall Street Station during a dispute, according to MTA and NYPD officials.

He was treated by EMS and was expected to be OK, cops said.

The attacker was still being sought.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy

The retired NYPD officer was slashed at the Wall Street station. Peter Gerber