Footage shows suspects in stabbing of teens at NYC high school

Cops released surveillance footage of the duo they believe stabbed two students during a brawl outside their Queens high school Tuesday — seriously injuring one.

A male suspect, wearing dark sweats and a pair of light-colored slippers, and a female in light-colored sweats and a red hat, approached the two teen boys, 16 and 17, around 10:30 a.m. on Rockaway Boulevard in front of John Adams High School in South Ozone Park, officials said.

The male allegedly displayed a “sharp cutting instrument” and stabbed the older teen multiple times in the stomach, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning.

The male suspect also stabbed the younger teen once in the leg and once in the back, police said.

The suspect stabbed both teens multiple times.

The incident took place outside John Adams High School. Dennis A. Clark

The male suspect pictured in a dark hoodie.

He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

It remained unclear Wednesday what sparked the fight, authorities said.

Video released late Tuesday shows the attacker running off, and photos show the male and female walking together on the sidewalk.

Footage of the male and female suspects.

The high school sent a letter to parents about the incident.

“The safety and well-being of all students and staff members at John Adams High School remains our highest priority,” the letter from principal Pedro Cubero said.

“Toward that end, we are informing you about an incident that took place this morning outside in the vicinity of the school,” the letter said. “Two of our scholars were assaulted and sought shelter inside school.”

The school went into lockdown and the NYPD and other officials were notified, the letter states. The order was lifted once the school was deemed safe.