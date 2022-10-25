Footage shows suspected gunman in NYC shooting of innocent 70yo woman: cops

New surveillance footage shows the gunman who police believe inadvertently shot a 70-year-old woman in broad daylight this week while aiming for another man, who is also shown in the clip, cops said Tuesday.

The video, released by the NYPD, shows a man with a yellow cap standing at the counter of a store before the footage cuts to a shot of another guy in a red, white and blue jacket standing in the doorway.

The second man had opened fire on the first as part of a fight on Fulton Street near Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2:10 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Cops believe the man shown here in a red, white and blue jacket was aiming for a rival but instead struck the 70-year-old woman. NYPD

But instead of striking his target, the gunman hit innocent Marilyn Hunte, 70, in the thigh as she walked to the Food Town supermarket, authorities and her kin said.

Hunte was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition.

“You hope for the best, but things have gotten really out of control in the city,” her cousin, Laurice Johnson, told The Post on Monday night.

Police believe the man shown here was the intended target of the gunfire. NYPD

“Shootings happen all the time in this area,” Johnson said outside Hunte’s Bed-Stuy home. “Some police were once shot right in front of this door.”

She called on the city to take action.

“You can’t keep [people] running around here shooting people with rap sheets with 20, 50 [arrests],” she said. “They never learn, so something else needs to be done.”

No arrests had been made in the case by Tuesday.