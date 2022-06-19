Florida woman Madeline Barker held on $20K bail after anti-Asian NYC pepper spray attack

A Florida woman accused of a pepper-spraying four women while launching into an anti-Asian tirade in Manhattan was called a possible flight risk at her first court appearance Saturday, and ordered held on $20,000 bail.

Madeline Barker, 47, is facing hate charges of assault as a hate crime after she was caught on camera June 11 in Chelsea, wearing a loud Fuschia outfit and outsized sunglasses as she tells four women to “go back to where you came from” and unleashes the spray attack.

Prosecutors said Barker was a flight risk because she’s a resident of Merritt Island in the Sunshine State. She didn’t turn herself in and was only caught after an eyewitness recognized her on the street and called the cops, an assistant district attorney said in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Judge Eric Schumacher agreed and set bail at $20,000 cash, $20,000 partially secure bond.

Barker’s legal aid counsel told the judge the situation was “amplified by media sensation.”

Madeline Barker faces charges of assault as a hate crime after she was caught on camera in Manhattan pepper spraying people and going on an anti-Asian tirade. DCPI

Barker’s bail was set at $20,000 cash, $20,000 partially secure bond during the arraignment. William Miller

One of the victims told The Post in an interview that she and three friends had left the L.E.A.F. Flower Show in the Meatpacking District at around 6 p.m. when the confrontation ensured. One of the group realized she had lost a bag and the friends stopped at a corner, before Barker complained the women were “harassing her,” the victim said.

Video shows the woman and the group arguing before Barker walks over and sprays them. She allegedly yelled “Go back where you came from! Go back to your country!”

The accused then left the scene, cops and the victim said.

Barker is due back in court Thursday.