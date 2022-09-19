Flashy NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead cuffed, let go after clash with woman at service

Flashy Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead – who was famously robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry – was cuffed by cops and then released Sunday after a scuffle with a woman during a live-streamed service.

Whitehead was preaching on the stage of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries on Remsen Avenue near Avenue D in Canarsie just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday when two women interrupted the service, he later said in a Facebook livestream.

Video from the service shows the clergyman wearing a blue-and-white patterned suit as he stood on stage repeatedly booming, “Let’s give Jesus a round of applause!” – before adding, “while they take pictures and they want to be with social media!”

He was apparently referring to two women in the audience — including one who suddenly entered the frame and walked right in front of him, seeming to point her finger in a different direction.

Police say the woman — who they identified as 47-year-old Tarsha Howard – had been recording the service and approached Whitehead “in an antagonizing manner.”

Whitehead quickly grabbed the woman and pushed her out of the frame, the video shows.

“Go over here,” he can be heard saying off-camera. “Grab her out, grab her out.

“Amen!” he declared. “You’re not going to come in my space! I feel threatened.”

Both Whitehead and Howard were initially taken into custody and brought to the 69th Precinct.

While Howard was charged with trespass and disrupting a religious service, Whitehead – who police say “restrained” the arrested woman – was let go, cops said.

The second woman who allegedly interrupted the service remains at large, the clergyman said.

Whitehead, who served time in prison for identity theft and grand larceny, was previously robbed during a live-streamed service in July — with the crooks making off with more than an estimated $1 million in jewelry in the caught-on-camera caper.

The luxury-loving clergyman — who rides around in vehicles such as a Rolls Royce — has fought back against critics who blame his lavish lifestyle for attracting criminals.

The pastor – who wore two blinged-out watches and one ring with a large stone during Sunday’s service – said he was simply protecting his family by fighting back.

Whitehead said he was simply trying to protect his family and described the incident as a “design and attack of the enemy.” AP

“I’m going to protect my family,” he said in the Facebook livestream hours after the incident. “No one is going to come at my family, and no one is going to hurt my family ever again.

“The media has painted a picture of me being a villain, which I’m not,” Whitehead said.

He referred to the incident as a “design and attack of the enemy,” adding that “they’re not going to make my church uncomfortable to worship.”

He claimed that the two women were “sent by some bloggers” who he declined to name “because they’re nobodies.”

Whitehead recently filed twin $20 million lawsuits against a YouTuber named Jives, who has more than 80,000 subscribers, and another online personality, Larry Reid.

Both men publicly claimed Whitehead was a scammer, among other things, leading the plaintiff to lose “business deals, church members, and income,’’ the suits say.

Jives — whose full name is Demario Q. Jives — claimed on his YouTube channel last month that Whitehead “is wearing the same jewelry that [he] got robbed in” back in July, according to court papers filed in Kings County court on Friday.

Jives also allegedly accused Whitehead of “drug dealing” and collaborating with “the Bloods and Crypts.”

Whitehead has denied the claims and called the men’s allegations “all false,” defamatory and slanderous, according to his lawsuits

After his release Sunday, the pastor said the NYPD “failed me” for arresting him in the first place.

“They would have never [done] it to a rabbi. They would have never [done] it to a priest,” Whitehead said. “But because of the color of my skin, they arrested me. Not only did they arrest me, but when they put me into a police car, they injured my wrist.

“However, when they got me to the precinct, they put me in a cell, and then after [that], I was told the higher-ups — once they found out who was there – [they] came in and started to do some research. … And all of the charges were dropped on me. But you don’t get to arrest me for no reason.”

Whitehead is set to hold a press conference about the incident outside the 69th Precinct at noon Monday.