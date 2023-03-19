Five kids ages 8 to 17 die in fiery New York car crash

Five kids ages 17 and under were killed in a fiery single-car crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale early Sunday — with the sole survivor a 9-year-old boy who was riding in the trunk, cops said.

The 16-year-old boy driving the Nissan Rogue lost control just past the exit for Mamaroneck Road in Westchester County around 12:30 a.m. and crashed into a tree, where the SUV burst into flames, police said.

Killed were the driver, three other males and a female — all ages 8 to 17, authorities said.

All of the occupants were from the small town of Derby, Conn., just outside of New Haven.

The 9-year-old boy who survived the crash was sitting in the vehicle’s cargo area at the time, the rep said.

“He got out the back somehow,” O’Leary said.

“They’re all either teenagers or less, sadly,” O’Leary said.

The 9-year-old was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment to his injuries and was in stable condition.