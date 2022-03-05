Five injured in NYC fire at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses

Five people were hurt after a fire swept through the fifth floor of a building in the sprawling Queensbridge Houses, officials said.

Four people were taken to nearby hospitals after the fire at 40-02 Vernon Boulevard which the FDNY brought under control by 11:33 p.m. Friday, officials said. One person was treated at the scene.

The apartment where the fire apparently started was completely destroyed, video taken by The Post shows. A man, his daughter and her child lived in the one-bedroom unit, neighbors said.

Other apartments in the building, part of the large New York City Housing Authority complex, were also damaged. By Saturday, windows on the fifth and sixth floors were boarded up.

Anna Arroya, 74, who has lived on the third floor for 56 years, said she smelled something “like rubber burning.” The hallway was impassable.

Fire tore through the Queensbridge Houses apartment building Friday night. Matthew McDermott

Four people were taken to hospitals near the NYCHA complex on Friday night. Matthew McDermott

The fire took place in Queens off of Vernon Boulevard. Matthew McDermott

“It was very big, very black, black smoke. There was a lot of smoke over here,” Arroya said, pointing to her hallway. “They were screaming, ‘Fire, fire, please, everybody get out of here. We have a fire on the fifth floor. Get out, get out.’”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.