Five injured, bus stop destroyed in NYC Christmas shootings

Five people were hurt in three shootings across the Big Apple on Christmas Eve.
Four men were blasted by an unknown assailant just before midnight Friday night outside a bodega on Nostrand Ave., an NYPD spokesman told The Post.
Cops said a male suspect approached the area in front of Nostrand Deli and fired several rounds — leaving a 39-year-old in critical condition with a direct hit to his back.
The other victims were a 50-year-old shot in the right buttocks, a 41-year-old hit in the right thigh and a 42-year-old nailed in his right foot, according to the NYPD.
The assailant fled in an unknown direction, cops said.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, another man was shot once in the back outside a strip club on Avenue D in East Flatbush, cops said.
The victim, who was taken to Brookdale Hospital, said he “heard shots and felt pain,” NYPD said. He did not give a description of the shooter.
A third shooting early Saturday morning resulted in no human injuries but wrecked a city bus stop.
Photos of the bus shelter at 1st Ave. and East 14th St. in Manhattan show three-quarters of one of its glass walls in shards on the ground.
No arrests have been made in relation to any of the incidents.