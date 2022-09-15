Fishkill prison guard arrested for selling cocaine out of NYC apartment

A state correction officer was indicted for allegedly selling cocaine out his East Harlem apartment, prosecutors said Thursday.

Alex Toro, who works at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, was busted after he allegedly sold $9,500 worth of drugs to an undercover NYPD officer on four separate occasions between Aug. 2 and Sept. 7, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

After investigating Toro for about a month, the NYPD raided his home Wednesday and found over 1,000 grams of cocaine valued at $40,000.

They also discovered a loaded .40 caliber firearm and ammunition, as well as $8,000 in cash.

The CO allegedly arranged the deals with the undercover cop — who he believed to be a buyer — over phone calls and text messages while working at the prison in Dutchess County.

He then sent his sister to wrap up the transaction out of his East 166th Street apartment. Toro made one handoff himself to the undercover cop, with 250 grams of cocaine sold total, prosecutors said.

He also mentioned that he owned an assault rifle and offered to sell a handgun to the undercover police officer, prosecutors said.

Toro, who had been working at the upstate lockup since 2014, resigned Wednesday.

“Corrections officers are expected to uphold the law, and Mr. Toro’s alleged actions undermine faith in the criminal justice system,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Toro appeared in court Thursday. He faces several charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance.