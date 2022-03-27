Firefighters battling Hudson Valley blaze find 100 cats

Firefighters in the Mid-Hudson Valley got more than they bargained for battling a two-alarm blaze in Orange County: almost 100 cats, a report said.

The animals were believed to be part of “an extreme hoarding situation” at the home where the fire broke out Thursday afternoon, the Woodbury Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook.

“Last night the Woodbury Animal Shelter was called to assist in a horrible house fire,” the shelter said.

“This was an extreme hoarding situation and there were probably close to 100 cats living in this house. The firefighters were absolutely amazing and rescued the cats that were living in cages in the house,”

A cat from the home receives oxygen after being saved from the house fire. Village of Woodbury

Many rescued cats were transported to Woodbury Animal Shelter Woodbury Animal Shelter

Close to 100 cats were discovered in the house. Woodbury Fire Department

Some of the cats were brought to the shelter and need medical care, according to the shelter, but not all of the cats were rescued.

“These cats are now at our shelter and will all require medical care. Luckily many of the cats that were loose were able to escape and will be trapped soon. We are unsure at this time of how many cats perished in the fire,” according to the Facebook post.

The Woodbury Fire Department told ABC7 the condition of the home hampered their efforts to stop the fire.