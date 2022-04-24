Firefighter killed, 8 others injured after responding to NYC fire: sources

A city firefighter was killed and eight other Bravest were injured in a ferocious blaze at a Brooklyn home Sunday afternoon, sources told The Post.
The mortally injured firefighter — the 31-year-old son of a retired smoke-eater — became separated from his comrades and may have suffered cardiac arrest inside 10826 Avenue N, where he was found, sources said. Other firefighters jumped out a second-floor window during the blaze, sources said.
The dying fireman was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounceddead, sources said.
An FDNY rep said firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home at 1:39 p.m., with more than 100 Bravest working the scene as the blaze was elevated to a third-alarm shortly after 2 p.m.
The department did not immediately confirm the fatality.
A civilian who was injured was treated at the scene and refused further medical attention, the FDNY said.
The injured firefighters were taken to Staten Island University Hospital after suffering burns, sources said.
The last city firefighter to die in the line of duty was 33-year-old Jesse Gerhard in February.