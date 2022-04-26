Firefighter injured in NYC blaze that killed Timothy Klein leaves hospital

by

A Brooklyn firefighter who jumped out a window to escape the inferno that killed Bravest comrade Timothy Klein fought back tears as he left the hospital Tuesday.

More than 100 FDNY members applauded as Robert Velazquez, who suffered two broken arms battling the three-alarm Canarsie house blaze Sunday that killed Klein and a 21-year-old autistic man, was wheeled out of Brookdale Hospital.

“His wife never left his side in the ICU,” a nurse told The Post of Velasquez.

The firefighter barely escaped the flames at 10826 Avenue N when the home’s second floor collapsed during the afternoon horror, officials said.

Velazquez and two other smoke-eaters leaped out second-story windows, but Klein, 31, could not get out in time and became trapped under the rubble. He was later pronounced dead at the Brooklyn hospital.

“The whole place was in flames, and he got trapped,” an FDNY source said of Klein, the son of a retired Bravest. “[Klein] was trapped for 20 minutes. Eventually, rescue got him. Heavy, heavy, heavy fire.”

FDNY firefighter Robert Velazquez leaving Brookdale Hospital on April 26, 2022.
Gregory P. Mango
Velazquez suffered two broken arms after jumping out of the house while fighting the three-alarm blaze.
Velazquez suffered two broken arms while fighting the three-alarm blaze.
Gregory P. Mango
Firefighter Timothy Klein died in the fire after getting stuck under rubble.
Firefighter Timothy Klein died in the fire after getting stuck under rubble.
FDNY

The source said another firefighter ran out of the house engulfed in flames.

“He was just smoldering,” the source said. “He was half on fire.”

Klein, also the nephew and cousin of current and retired Big Apple firefighters, had been on the job for six years and was assigned to Ladder Co. 170 in Canarsie when he was killed.

The scene of the fatal house fire in Canarsie that also killed 21-year-old autistic man Carlos Richards.
The scene of the fatal house fire in Canarsie that also killed 21-year-old Carlos Richards.
Gregory P. Mango
The building's second floor collapsed while several firefighters were inside.
The building’s second floor collapsed while several firefighters were inside.
Gregory P. Mango
Klein's uniform and equipment after getting stuck in the building.
Klein was trapped in the house for 20 minutes before rescue reached him,
BRIGITTE STELZER
A bunting ceremony for Klein at his Ladder 170 firehouse in Brooklyn.
A bunting ceremony was held for Timothy Klein on April 25, 2022.
Gregory P. Mango
two nurses who took care of Robert Velasquez in the I.C.U. pose for a photo
Two of the nurses who helped take care of Robert Velasquez in the ICU.
Gregory P. Mango

His parents, Patrick and Diane Klein, and their three daughters were at a solemn bunting ceremony outside the firehouse Monday, where the flag flew at half-staff.

The firefighter’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.

Also killed in the fire was Carlos Richards, an autistic man who lived in the building.

