Firefighter burned in Staten Island blaze expected to recover

The FDNY firefighter seriously injured battling a Staten Island blaze is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon during a news briefing outside the quarters of Engine Co. 153/Ladder Co. 77 in Stapleton.

“While his injuries were serious, we are very lucky thanks to the swift work of our firefighters, members of EMS and all of the residents at the Staten Island Burn Center,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Fire officials did not publicly name the injured firefighter, who was battling flames at a home at 77 Gary Court in Bulls Head Friday night when he lost control of the hose nozzle.

It knocked off his face mask, causing him to inhale super heated smoke that burned his esophagus, the FDNY said.

The firefighter was taken to Staten Island University Hospital, North, where hospital workers “immediately intubated him,” FDNY Chief John Hodges said Saturday afternoon. “He’s still intubated at this time, though I saw him about an hour ago. He’s sitting up in bed, awake and he’s doing much better.”

Hospital workers “immediately intubated” the FDNY member after the Friday fire. Steve White

Firefighters brought the 8:30 p.m. blaze under control in an hour. Marshals determined the fire was an accident caused by an electrical power strip, Kavanagh said.