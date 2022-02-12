Fired Brooklyn teacher calls City Hall vaccine mandate ‘shameful’

A longtime Brooklyn public school teacher said it’s “shameful” the Adams administration axed her and thousands of other city workers who refused to get vaccinated — especially after they “risked” their lives returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of us are not against the vaccine,” Cassey McFadden told The Post Saturday.

“We just don’t like the idea of someone forcing us to do something. It is about civil liberties and our rights. We are treading on some dangerous waters.”

The Brooklyn-based senior says she retired at age of 55 in 2005 after putting in more than 25 years as a teacher but returned to work as a substitute teacher for the Department of Education last year as rising COVID-19 rates lead to severe to teacher shortages.

She said she depended on the extra earnings to stay afloat financially.

“I risked my life returning because the city wasn’t even testing children then,” she said.

McFadden said she hasn’t gotten the vaccine because she has lot of allergies and wants to be cautious. However, she said she’s more than willing to get regularly tested for the virus and believes the city should bring back an earlier program where school staff and students were tested weekly.

The city has said that more than of 4,000 workers could lose their jobs. William Farrington

City workers gathered at City Hall Park on Feb. 11, 2022, to protest the firings. William Farrington

“Why are they being so mean-spirited and putting people out of work when all they had to is bring back the weekly COVID testing?” said McFadden. “It’s shameful.”

City officials on Saturday could not immediately determine how many municipal workers were fired for refusing an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Friday’s deadline. Mayor Eric Adams opted not to rescind a deadline put in place by his predecessor Bill de Blasio.

However, according to data provided two weeks ago, nearly 4,000 of the Big Apple’s roughly 370,000 civil servants were in danger of losing their jobs.

That number comprised about 3,000 veteran employees who had taken unpaid leave rather than get the jab and were required to get their first dose by Friday and another 1,000 workers hired after Aug. 2 who were given 45 days to get fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.

Mayor Adams held a news conference on Feb. 11, saying that the mandate was “not about termination, it’s about vaccination.” Stephen Yang

At the DOE, about 700 public school teachers, paraprofessionals and social workers were expected to lose their jobs, according to the United Federation of Teachers.

City Hall spokesperson Fabien Levy the firings were “considerably lower than 4,000” as many employees got vaccinated the past few weeks, but he said he could not provide an exact count.

Employees who did get jabbed after a change of heart after being canned, won’t be pardoned — they will not be allowed to return to work, even if they provide proof as early as Monday, said a city official.

More than 13,000 workers have applied for exemptions from the jabs for religious or medical reasons— including about 5,000 cops and 500 firefighters. As of Thursday, roughly 2,100 were approved, 4,910 were denied and the rest were under review, officials said.