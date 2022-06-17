Firebug sets occupied Brooklyn home ablaze: cops

A firebug lit an occupied Brooklyn home ablaze late last month, cops said.

The arsonist approached the rear of the residence at 84th Street and 16th Avenue in Bath Beach around 1:15 a.m. May 30 and used an open flame to spark a fire, authorities said late Thursday.

Five people were home at the time – but no one was hurt and only property damage was reported, cops said.

It’s unclear whether the home, or anyone inside, was specifically targeted.

The suspect then fled on 16th Avenue toward 83rd Street on foot, cops said.

Police released surveillance images of the alleged arsonist.

Cops say he may have a tattoo on his right arm, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a black hat and a dark colored backpack.