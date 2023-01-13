Final gang members sentenced in 2018 killing of Bronx teen Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

The final six gang members who help beat and hack 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz to death outside a Bronx bodega in 2018 were sentenced to prison, officials announced Friday.

Five of the gang members — Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 26, Ronald Urena, 33, Jose Tavarez, 26, Danel Fernandez, 26, and Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 30 — were sentenced Friday by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Ralph Fabrizio to varied prison terms between 12 and 18 years for manslaughter, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

A sixth man, Luis Cabrera Santos, 29, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison on the same charge, officials said. These were the final defendants of 13 who were charged in the case.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a statement that the sentences bring “closure in the criminal justice aspect but does not bring an end to the pain Junior’s family and friends still suffer.”

“They will never recover from their immense loss, but we hope it brings some peace to the community in knowing that these defendants will be in prison for years,” he added.

Guzman-Feliz was brutally beaten on the sidewalk outside a Bronx bodega and struck with a machete in the neck in a gruesome, caught-on-camera attack in June 2018.

The teen had been chased by members of the Trinitarios gang and tried to hide in Zesarina Grocery on East 183rd Street near Bathgate Avenue in Belmont.

But the “Los Sures” gang members beat the innocent teen — whom they mistook for a gang rival — and dragged him from the store before hacking at him with knives and a machete.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

“These six defendants, members of the Los Sures Trinitarios set, chased Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz and dragged him out of Belmont bodega where he was stabbed by five other defendants,” said Clark.

“Their unconscionable actions led to the death of the 15-year-old boy,” she added. “The shocking viral video of the attack left the Bronx community — and the world — horrified at such complete disregard for human life.”

The leader of the gang, Diego Suero, and his second-in-command, Frederic Then, were both sent away in 2022 for 25 years to life. Five others were sentenced in 2019.