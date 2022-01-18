Fiery NYC explosion kills resident, at least 9 others injured

A Bronx home exploded in flames during a possible gas leak and collapsed Tuesday, killing a 77-year-old woman and leaving at least nine more people hurt, including five cops, officials said.

Two of the injured — both women, ages 82 and 68 — were in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

Firefighters responded to the home on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue in Longwood just before 11 a.m. amid reports of an explosion and collapse, the FDNY said.

Photos showed flames engulfing the building, and later, thick plumes of smoke still rising from the leveled home’s debris as dozens of firefighters worked the scene. Mayor Eric Adams was headed to the scene for an afternoon press conference.

ConEdison confirmed that its workers were on scene — with FDNY sources saying there were reports of an odor of gas.

The incident comes just over a week after an inferno at a Bronx high-rise killed nine adults and eight children ranging in age from 2 to 50.