Few toddlers getting COVID-19 vax in the Big Apple

Only a fraction of New York City kids under 5 have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the latest Department of Health stats show.

As of Wednesday, just 11,077 kids from 6 months through 4 years old had received the shot, which gained approval for that age group on June 18. There are about 530,000 New York City kids younger than 5.

About half of the vaccinations were given at DOH sites. The department has 10 hubs across the Big Apple to administer the vaccine to the youngest children.

Statewide, including New York City, 21,658 doses of Pfizer or Moderna had been distributed through Thursday, according to the state DOH. The Moderna two-dose regimen is approved for kids through age 5, and Pfizer’s three-shot series is meant for those through 4.