Fernando Ferrer backs Tom Suozzi for NY governor over Kathy Hochul

Long Island Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi is making a big play for the Latino vote in his bid for governor — announcing Thursday night that former Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer will serve as his campaign chairman.

Ferrer — the first Latino Democratic nominee for New York City mayor in 2005 — made a surprise appearance during a Suozzi tele-town hall meeting that connected with 10,000 people across the state.

He was Bronx borough president from 1987 to 2001 and previously served on the City Council.

The announcement of Ferrer, 71, as his campaign chairman came a day after Suozzi named former Brooklyn Councilwoman Diana Reyna as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

Ferrer is Puerto Rican. Reyna is Dominican.

Suozzi’s dual announcement of Hispanic leaders to join his campaign happened while the state Democratic Party came under a firestorm of criticism regarding the paucity of Latinos invited to speak at its convention earlier on Thursday — three. The preliminary list had zero.

Rep. Tom Suozzi hopes former Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer can energize Hispanic voters. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Rep. Tom Suozzi tapped former Brooklyn Councilwoman Diana Reyna to be his running mate. J. Messerschmidt

“I’m proud to be here with Tom and Diana,” Ferrer said on the call.

Ferrer said Suozzi was “fearless” when he served as the Nassau County executive.

Earlier, the Democratic Party nominated Gov. Kathy Hochul to remain the state’s chief executive.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams hopes to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul along with Rep. Tom Suozzi. Paul Martinka

But Suozzi and city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will petition to collect signatures from Democratic voters to qualify for ballot status and challenge Hochul in a primary.

During the telecall, Reyna, whose husband is a police lieutenant, said, “We must restore trust in our law enforcement. Law and order needs to be restored” [in the city].”