Female NYC subway conductor punched in face on MTA train

A 49-year-old female subway conductor was punched in the face while on the job in the Bronx, police said.

Colleen Perkins, who reportedly has about 15 years experience with the MTA, was the conductor on the northbound 2 train at about 6:05pm Friday when an unknown woman punched her in the face near 149th Street and Third Avenue, cops said.

Perkins was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Perkins was not reachable Saturday afternoon but a neighbor in her Bronx apartment building who said she’s also an MTA conductor and knows all too well the dangers lurking in the system.

“It’s definitely dangerous,” said the woman, who said she’s been assaulted on the job too, and asked that her name not be used.

“It’s definitely not safe. It’s a scary experience working in the subway. As a conductor with a bunch of mentally ill and drug addicted people around you…..they are unpredictable,” the woman said.

She continued: “Somebody threw an unopened bottle of Comet at me. It banged against my window so hard, I thought it was going to shatter the window. Thank God, it didn’t hit me. I closed my window just in time. Sometimes their body language or them cursing at you will let me know to close the window.”