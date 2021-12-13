FEMA administrator blames climate change for the deadly tornado outbreak

Deanne Criswell, the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator, has blamed climate change for the outbreak of tornados this weekend, stating that this is the new normal. Criswell has also said that a lot of efforts are being made by the DEMA to work with communities to mitigate these disasters and their severe impact through the development of system-wide projects that can protect communities.

These comments come in the wake of a tornado outbreak that has catastrophically affected the Midwest this weekend with 100 casualties and thousands stranded without power in Kentucky, Arkansas and Illinois. Kentucky Governor Andrew Beshear has called these tornadoes the most devastating in Kentucky history.

Criswell is calling the severe and sustained outbreak of storms so late in the year unprecedented but noted that FEMA is doing all it can to help people overcome them. The FEMA has also sent a federal urban search and rescue team to Kentucky to assist the localities with rescue efforts and hopes that survivors will be found. Criswell’s comments have followed the Biden stance where the President said it is too early to tell if climate change has had a part to play in the tornado outbreak, directing the Environmental Protection Agency access to search and study the possibility.