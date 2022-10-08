Feds send child migrants to NY after Adams’ emergency declaration

Hours after Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the ongoing flood of migrants into the Big Apple, airplanes carrying dozens of unaccompanied teen asylum seekers reportedly arrived in New York with little to no advance notice.

Two planes each carrying about 24 unaccompanied minors arrived at Orange County Airport in Montgomery around 6 p.m. Friday, County Executive Steve Neuhaus told NBC New York.

Upon landing, the kids were put on shuttle buses and sent to locations in New York City, Kingston and Poughkeepsie, according to Neuhaus. Both the buses and flights were chartered by the feds.

Neuhaus, a Republican, said the federal government should be doing much better job managing the crisis and be more transparent about its relocation operations.

Messages left with the mayor’s office Saturday were not immediately returned.

But Adams on Friday warned the ongoing crisis is “unsustainable” and pushing the city’s shelter population to an all-time high that could cost taxpayers and extra $1 billion for housing and social services.

He made the remarks a day after The Post reported that 7,330 migrants bused from El Paso, Texas, since Aug. 23 account for more than 42% of the estimated 17,400 who’ve surged into the city since May.

Adams, a Democrat, blamed the crisis on Republican governors like Greg Abbott of Texas relocating migrants from the southern border region to Democratic enclaves like the Big Apple in the northern US.

New York has been a “sanctuary city” since 1989, when then-Mayor Ed Koch signed an executive order barring municipal workers from cooperating with federal immigration authorities unless required by law or in connection with criminal investigations.