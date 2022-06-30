Feds probing NYPD Special Victims Division in NYC, DOJ says

Federal prosecutors have launched a probe into the NYPD’s Special Victims Division looking into whether the embattled sex-crimes unit engaged in a “pattern or practice” of gender-biased policing, it was revealed Thursday.

Investigators will probe reported systemic issues with the division in the nation’s largest police force, that have been ongoing for more than a decade, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“The Department received information alleging deficiencies at SVD that have persisted for more than a decade, depriving survivors and the public of the prompt, thorough, and effective investigations needed to protect public safety,” officials said.

“These deficiencies allegedly include failing to conduct basic investigative steps and instead shaming and abusing survivors and re-traumatizing them during investigations,” they added.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell have promised to cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation. Daniel William McKnight

Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the EDNY, claimed the NYPD’s Special Victims Division suffers from “historical issues.” AP Photo/John Minchillo

The NYPD’s Special Victims Division office in East Village, Manhattan. Paul Martinka

The probe will be jointly conducted by investigators from the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, as well as the Special Litigation Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Victims of sex crimes deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that the NYPD affords to other categories of crime,” Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the SDNY said in a statement.

“Over the last several months, we have learned concerning information from a variety of sources of historical issues about the way the Special Victims Division has conducted its investigations for many years,” Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the EDNY added.

Sonia Ossorio, President of the National Organization for Women, called out alleged abuses in the NYPD’s Special Victims Division. Taidgh Barron

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, claimed the NYPD’s Special Victims Division failed to conduct “unbiased investigations.” AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster

Womens rights activists previously demanded then-Mayor Bill de Blasio to reform the NYPD’s Special Victims Division on March 2, 2020. Taidgh Barron

The NYPD did not immediately respond to request for comment, but federal authorities said they alerted Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams, who pledged to cooperate with the probe.