Feds giving NYC $187 million in new aid over Hurricane Ida

The federal government’s top housing official, Secretary Marcia Fudge, announced Tuesday that New York City has scored an additional $187 million in recovery aid to pay for repairs and infrastructure improvements following Hurricane Ida-related flooding.

The massive storm set rainfall records across the city that triggered massive flash flooding that left at least 16 people dead, many of whom were poor and shunted into illegal basement apartments where they drowned.

It was part of a larger $3 billion aid package rolled out by Fudge.

“We’re going to look at the full list of items that HUD is going to allow us to do so because we know the hurricane has set us back and based on all of the lists, that is going to permit us to spend the money on,” said Mayor Eric Adams during an afternoon press conference.