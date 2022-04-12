Feds busted 9 people in violent sex trafficking ring in Queens

Nine people were busted for their alleged roles in a vicious Queens-based sex-trafficking ring that pushed women to work as prostitutes and delivered brutal beatings to competitors, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Members of the operation ordered or carried out assaults with weapons like baseball bats on at least 15 women across the US, leaving one victim in a wheelchair and hospitalized for six weeks, according to a complaint unsealed in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.

The alleged traffickers targeted sex workers they believed were working independently or for rival organizations, said Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Many of the victims were Chinese citizens without legal status in the US, prosecutors said in a news release.

“Human beings are not property, and the victims in this case, regardless of their immigration status, deserve to be free from violence and coerced sexual activity,” Peace said in a statement.

“It is our hope that today’s arrests will bring them some measure of justice for the horror that they have endured.”

The women were coerced into the work using their lack of immigration status. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The organization committed crimes as far as Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, the complaint said. As part of their prostitution network, they sent women from New York to various locations in the US, where the victims would stay for weeks at a time in hotels and apartments.

Many of the women were pushed into the work with the ring leaders using their lack of immigration status to force their compliance, prosecutors said. The organization went to brutal lengths to protect its lucrative business, sending enforcers to attack women viewed as cutting in on its action, the complaint said.

At the direction of leaders, enforcers would either pretend to be customers or show up unannounced at a hotel room of workers, prosecutors said.

Enforcers used zip ties or tape to bind the women, then zapped them with a stun gun or beat them with hammers, wrenches and other weapons, often videotaping the violence to send to their bosses as evidence they’d carried out the task.

If the brutes weren’t violent enough, they were told by their superiors to get rougher next time, prosecutors claim.

“Beat [her] to death tomorrow,” one member said in a message on the WeChat app, according to prosecution documents. “If she dares fight back, beat her more viciously. Get some results from the beating. The money [i.e., the cost of sending enforcers to conduct assaults] can’t be thrown away for nothing. If there’s time, make sure you rob her of the phone, passport and money, three things.”

The men used zip ties or tape to bind the women, then zapped them with a stun gun or beat them with hammers and wrenches. Getty Images/Image Source

Enforcers were given advice to turn on hotel TVs during the beatings to muffle the sound to other guests, according to court documents.

“I have you guys do these to make my business better . . . . Go for the legs during the beating,” another message allegedly said. “It’s useless to hit the faces. It looks bad but they can continue to work after the swelling goes down.”

The nine alleged members of the ring are facing charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, Hobbs Act robbery and violent assault. Seven of the nine face sentences of up to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Those named in the complaint are:

Siyang Chen, 32, a Chinese citizen who is a legal permanent US resident.

Siyu “Ban Ban” Chen, 24, a Chinese citizen in the country illegally.

Bo Jiang, 26, a Chinese citizen who is a legal permanent US resident.

Meizhen “Die Die” Song, 23, a Chinese citizen who had been facing a removal proceeding after violating the terms of her conditional entry into the US.

Rong Rong Xu aka “Eleanor”, 29, a US citizen born in China.

Jiarun Yan, 28, aka “Raymond Yan” and “Mike,” a US citizen born in China.

Jilong Yu, 23, a Chinese citizen and legal permanent US resident.

Carlos Cury, 41, who had three outstanding bench warrants out of New York and a fourth in Missouri.