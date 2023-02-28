FDNY’s highest-ranking black woman, rep preparing to be fired

The FDNY’s highest-ranking black woman and a longtime spokesman are preparing to get the boot in just the latest turmoil to rock the department, sources told The Post on Tuesday.

City Fire Department lawyer Terryl Brown — once a front-runner for FDNY commissioner and the top black woman at the agency — was told she was headed for the door on Monday afternoon, well-informed sources said.

Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Frank Dwyer was also told that he was on his way out, though neither were given an official termination date, according to the sources.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said the news was delivered by Big Apple Public Safety Commissioner Philip Banks, but that the decision came down from FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Brown — deputy commissioner for Legal Affairs and Administration — has been with the FDNY since 2014 and was previously backed by the fire officers and chiefs union for commissioner — making her a potential “threat” to Kavanaugh, the FDNY’s first female leader, a source said.

The disgusted source added that the department’s recent turmoil — which included several deputy chiefs being abruptly demoted and then others resigning their titles in protest — was all self-made.





Longtime FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer is reportedly on his way out. LinkedIn

“You have all these negative stories [about the department now], and they don’t involve a scandal. They created all these problems,’’ the source said of the current FDNY administration.

Another source called Brown and Dwyer “consummate professionals, always maintaining the interest of the Fire Department.

“They had a respect that was deep-seated and sincere. It’s really a disgrace what [foes are] doing to these two people. … There was reverence for them and always a compass that pointed true north. Absolutely a disgrace.”

Dwyer has been with the department since 2009 and oversees all FDNY special events — including funerals, promotions, parades, digital media and press conferences — as well as the FDNY’s crucial diversity recruiting efforts, sources said.

He also was the agency’s lead during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.





Laura Kavanagh, the city Fire Department’s first female commissioner, is under fire for turmoil in the agency. Paul Martinka

Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the top post in October by Mayor Eric Adams, created dissension in the ranks when she began firing deputy chiefs in early February, spurring an avalanche of internal criticism that led to other higher-ups resigning their titles.

Four high-ranking FDNY chiefs filed a lawsuit Monday to halt their demotions.

Calls from The Post to the FDNY, Banks, Brown and Dwyer seeking comment Tuesday were not returned.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore