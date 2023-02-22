FDNY wants to up the cost of ambulance rides

The cost of taking a city ambulance to the hospital could soon make New Yorkers sick.

The FDNY has proposed hiking up the price of ambulance rides by more than 50% — an increase the department says is necessary due to inflation and a pay bump for EMS workers.

Under the proposal, released Tuesday, the cost of a normal ambulance ride called through the 911 system would spike from $900 to $1,385, or 54%.

It would also up the charge per mile for the trip to the hospital to $20, up from $15.

The costs for advanced life support emergency transports would see smaller increases.

“The proposed rates in part reflect increases (including recent EMS collective bargaining increases and inflation) in personal services (PS) costs and other than personal services (OTPS) costs required to provide emergency ambulance service,” the proposal states.

The new rate is expected to create more than $4 million in additional revenue during this fiscal year, and over $16 million for the full 2024 fiscal year, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

If approved, the change would go into effect in the spring, the spokesperson added.

The last increase was in 2021.

A public hearing will be held on March 24 on the proposal.