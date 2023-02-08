FDNY turmoil continues to spread with another chief giving up rank

Dissent at the FDNY is spreading like wildfire.

Another high-ranking official has asked to be dropped in rank in the midst of a controversial shake-up at the city Fire Department.

Deputy Assistant Chief of Safety Frank Leeb, in a letter to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh on Tuesday, requested to return to a field assignment — the third FDNY bigwig to seek a demotion this week, sources told The Post.

Leeb cited recent changes to the ranks of New York’s Bravest, according to his letter, a copy of which was viewed by The Post.

“Several changes have led me to believe that our organizational priorities are shifting away from the cornerstones of safety and training which have long protected the citizens and visitors of New York City, as well as the members of our great organization,” the letter states.

“Additionally, breaches of trust coupled with a lack of communication and transparency have further led me to this difficult decision,” Leeb continued.





FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief of Safety Frank Leeb this week became the third higher-up to ask for a voluntary field demotion amid turmoil at the department.

Leeb’s letter comes after Kavanagh knocked down in rank three high-ranking department chiefs on Friday, sources said. Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Joe Jardin, Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Gala and Assistant Chief of Operations Fred Schaaf were all demoted, according to the sources.

That prompted two other members of the FDNY brass — Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Operations John Esposito — to ask Kavanagh for voluntary field demotions earlier this week.

“As a servant leader, I have never placed myself before the organization and today’s decision is no different,” Leeb’s letter states. “I look forward to continuing to serve and contribute in meaningful ways. Therefore, I am respectfully requesting a return to a field assignment in my civil service title of deputy chief effective [at 9 a.m.] Monday, March 6th, 2023.”

Sources said as many as five other chiefs are contemplating following suit.

“She is showing she’s the boss and they’re fighting back,” one fire department source said.

“There was no need for this. Things were running smoothly,” the source added. “Now the commissioner has a problem.”





FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh Paul Martinka

Kavanagh’s announcement on Friday that she was abruptly demoting Jardin, Gala and Schaaf came as the commissioner dressed down high-ranking fire officials at a gathering of department chiefs on Friday, according to sources.

On Tuesday, Kavanagh was booed and heckled by firefighters at a promotion ceremony in Brooklyn — where Hodgens, one of those to step down for their titles, got a standing ovation from the rank-and-file.

Kavanagh called for a meeting of department brass Wednesday afternoon.

An FDNY spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Leeb’s request Wednesday.

Despite the upheaval, the commissioner — the first woman to lead the 153-year-old department — got a vote of confidence from City Hall on Monday.

“She is promoting a culture of true leadership, accountability, and performance within the FDNY,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

“Those who do not agree with that view have chosen to leave the FDNY,” Adams said. “Regardless, New Yorkers can rest assured that the FDNY is as prepared as ever to keep them safe and respond to any and all emergencies.”