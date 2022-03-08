FDNY suspects arson after multiple brushfires burned in Central Park

Multiple brushfires burned in Central Park on Tuesday afternoon — and the blazes may have been intentionally set, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY was notified about six to 10 fires on both sides of West Drive in the northern part of the green space around 1:20 p.m. The fires were close to West 110th Street.

“We’re going to take the approach that they were intentionally set,” FDNY spokesman Jim Long told The Post.

Multiple brushfires burned in Central Park on Tuesday, and the FDNY suspects arson. robert miller

There were no reported injuries from the Central Park fires. Citizen

He said they were small brush and rubbish fires.

Video posted online showed smoke rising into the treetops from the iconic park.

Sixty FDNY members fought the flames, which were under control by 3 p.m.

There were no injuries and the cause wasn’t immediately known.