FDNY Lt. Alison Russo-Elling stabbing brings ‘defund politicians’ plea

A makeshift memorial in the Astoria neighborhood where FDNY Lt. Alison Russo-Elling worked and was killed called to “Defund the Politicians,” as locals Saturday recalled her accused killer as the “crazy” man who wandered aimlessly in the neighborhood.

A stack of signs left among the flowers and candles on 20th Avenue, where the 61-year-old paramedic was slain Thursday, read “Defund the Politicians Enough is Enough. Justice for Alison.”

Others left notes at a memorial outside Station 49 on 42nd Street expressing sympathy for the loss and thanking EMTs for their service. One said, “Thank you for what you do for Astoria.”

Russo-Elling was known as the mother of the station and was described as being full of liveliness.

A bouquet from FDNY EMS Station 17 in the Bronx, where Russo-Elling once worked, read, “It was a privilege to have known you” and “you will never be forgotten.”

Russo-Elling worked for NY’s fire department for 25 years. FDNY/Twitter

The 25-year veteran was randomly attacked on her lunch break, allegedly by Peter Zisopoulos, 34, who has been charged with her murder.

A good Samaritan tried to intervene, but Zisopoulos allegedly went after him with a knife in hand, yelling, “F–k you, f–k you!” according to police sources.

He then barricaded himself inside his apartment, near the scene of the stabbing, before police were able to take him into custody.

Police arrested and charged Peter Zisopoulos, 34, with the murder of Russo-Elling. Matthew McDermott for NY Post

Zisopoulos was being held at Bellevue Hospital Saturday and was awaiting arraignment.

Prosecutors alleged Zisopoulos “stabbed the victim, Alison Russo, numerous times with a knife resulting in her death,” according to a criminal complaint.

Russo-Elling, whose daughter called her a “hero,” was described as “very sweet” and friendly by one store worker in Astoria.

Felix Molina, 46, who works at the Stop & Enjoy Restaurant & Deli, said Russo-Elling was a regular customer who had last been in on Monday when he gave her a sample of roast pork to try.

Lt. Russo-Elling was carried out of the medical examiner’s office by FDNY members. Robert Miller for NY Post

She said, ‘Oh my God, delicious!’” Molina recalled, smiling. “She loved it.”

Molina heard about the news of Thursday’s stabbing but didn’t know his customer had been killed until the following day when he saw her photo in the press.

“That was hard. She was a great customer. She was a great person,” he said.

Molina saw Zisopoulos outside the deli but said he never came in.

“He did not talk to no one,” Molina said “He did not even say hi. Nothing.”

Stacks of signs, flowers and candles were left where the 61-year-old paramedic was killed. Brigitte Stelzer for NY Post

Luis Paredes, 54, who works at Roma’s Deli a block away from where the suspect lived, called him “crazy” and described how he walked up and down the street all day.

“Every day. It’s every day for five years,” Paredes said, adding Zisopoulos always looked serious and never spoke to anyone.

“He (did) not look dangerous. He looks a little cuckoo,” Paredes said.

Russo-Elling’s funeral is set for Wednesday on Long Island.