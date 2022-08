A firefighter was seriously injured while battling a blaze on Staten Island Friday night, authorities said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story home on Gary Court in Bulls Head just before 10:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

The injured fireman suffered serious injuries to his neck and face, according to sources.

Firefighters respond to a three-story home fire on Gary Court in Bulls Head just before 10:30 p.m. Steve White

The firefighters were able to calm the fire down and control it 50 minutes after responding to the call on Aug. 12, 2022. whiite

He was being treated at Staten Island University Hospital, officials said.

The fire was under control about 50 minutes after the call went out, the FDNY said.