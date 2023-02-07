FDNY commish jeered at promotions event

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh got jeered — while a fire official protesting her recent brass shake-up was cheered — at a promotions ceremony in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Kavanagh stood up on the dais as she was announced at the start of the event, prompting a bare smattering of applause and then some loud boos from the back of the Christian Cultural Center in Starrett City, where the routine ceremony was being held.

The heckling was so noticeable that the FDNY emcee at the mike, Capt. Andrew Brown, had to embarrassingly chide the ranks, “Quiet down, gentlemen.’’

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens — who resigned his title along with another top fire official last week in protest of Kavanagh’s sudden demotion of three of their colleagues — was then announced, stood up and saluted the crowd.





FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was booed heavily at the promotions ceremony. Paul Martinka

Hodgens, who had been seated to Kavanagh’s right, received huge sustained applause.

An FDNY source quipped of the cool reception Kavanagh received, “After what she did on Friday, she is lucky the boos weren’t louder.”

A high-ranking FDNY source has told The Post that the demoted brass — Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Joe Jardin, Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Gala and Assistant Chief of Operations Fred Schaaf — got the slap Friday partly because of the alleged “way they undermine their counterparts.”





Chief of Department John Hodgens, who protested the recent brass shake-up, received a loud ovation. Paul Martinka

Kananagh told about 20 deputy chiefs in a private powwow after the demotions were announced that she was tired of underlings asking for promotions, department cars and other self-serving perks in recent weeks — without offering any suggestions on such crucial issues as how to reduce fire deaths, particularly in the Bronx, sources said.

But critics said the seemingly sudden demotions has left the department in disarray and caused extreme bitterness among the ranks.

Included in those opposing the move were Hodgens and Chief of Operations John Esposito, who soon voluntarily gave up their titles in protest, sources said.





Commissioner Kavanagh has received no support “from chief down to fireman.” Paul Martinka

The FDNY source said the three higher-ups who were demoted did not support Kavanagh’s eventually successful bid to become the city’s first female fire commissioner.

“No one on the job supported her, from chief down to fireman,’’ the source claimed.

Tuesday’s event included a slew of promotions involving new assistant chiefs, deputy chiefs, battalion chiefs, captains and lieutenants.

The newly promoted ranks were being distributed to fire houses across the city, the department said.

“The bar is high: Our new leaders have displayed the tenacity and skill to get to their new

positions,” Kavanagh said in a statement, referring to those promoted.

“They will be role models for our members, as well as set an example of professionalism and respect that Fire Departments around the world seek to mirror.”