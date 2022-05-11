FDNY captain injured in Brooklyn fire released from hospital

A veteran FDNY captain was released from a Staten Island hospital Wednesday, weeks after he was wounded in the deadly Brooklyn house fire that killed firefighter Timothy Klein.

About 50 Bravest cheered and bagpipes blared as Capt. Charles Brady was wheeled out of the burn unit of Staten Island University Hospital.

“Thank you guys, see you soon,” a smiling Brady told his fellow smoke-eaters.

The 30-year veteran of FDNY was one of several firefighters injured in the Canarsie blaze on April 24 that killed Klein and 21-year-old autistic man Carlos Richards.

John Hodgens, acting chief of the department, said the department was grateful to see Brady leave the hospital after receiving “top of the line” treatment.

“Considering the circumstances, today is a happy occasion,” Hodgens told The Post. “He gets to go home with his family. We are just here to support him and to let him know that we are thinking of him and will always keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

FDNY members applaud Capt. Charles Brady after he was released from Staten Island University Hospital. Paul Martinka

Firefighter Timothy Klein was killed while battling a residential house fire with FDNY Capt. Charles Brady, Courtesy of FDNY via AP

Brady is “doing well,” Hodgens added.

“He’s ready to go out. He has a little bit of recovery yet,” he said. “He’ll be visiting as an outpatient, but all in all he’s doing very well.”

A three-alarm fire gutted the house at 10826 Avenue N, causing the second story to collapse. Klein was trapped inside while other firefighters leapt from windows.

Firefighter Timothy Klein was killed after the second roof of a burning Brooklyn home collapsed. Brigitte Stelzer

Capt. Charles Brady stands up in front of applauding medical workers and FDNY members. Paul Martinka

Several wounded Bravest took a leave from their hospital stays to attend the funeral last month for Klein, 31, who served in Ladder Co. 170 in Canarsie. He was the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, officials said.