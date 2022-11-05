FDNY battling high-rise blaze on NYC’s East 52nd Street

Two people were seriously hurt and others were hanging out of their apartment windows after a fire broke out on East 52nd Street early Saturday, the FDNY said.

The three-alarm blaze erupted on the 20th floor at 429 East 52nd St. around 10:30 a.m., officials said.

At least two people suffered life-threatening injuries while seven others were also hurt.

First responders were checking for residents who may have been trapped on the roof of the 37-story building and the stairwells, the FDNY said.

“I can actually smell the fire from my apartment on 54th st,” tweeted Kiirstyn Marilyn @Kiirstin Marilyn.

NYPD was having aviation units check the roof for building occupants, according to first responder broadcast reports.

The building, known as the Rivercourt, has 292 apartments.