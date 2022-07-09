Favorite for state judgeship in Brooklyn writes lazy cover letter

This Brooklyn civil court judge should worry about being found guilty of bad grammar.

Jill Epstein, a top candidate for a better paying state judgeship, recently submitted an embarrassing, error-filled cover letter to Brooklyn Democratic officials overseeing the nomination process.

In it, the 63-year-old jurist boasted that her 38-plus years of legal experience includes currently working as as a “Civil Corut [sic] Judge” and past employment as a “Prinvipal [sic] Law Clerk.”

“This might be the worst letter I have ever received from a judicial candidate,” quipped Brooklyn Democratic district leader Douglas Schneider, while posting part of Epstein’s application Tuesday on Facebook.

“I can excuse a typo or 2, but this has at least 8 (and that’s being lenient) … How can I consider you if you can’t even proofread your letter to me? And this person is actually a leading candidate!”

Although Schneider removed all traces of the letter writer’s identity in his post, sources outed the spellcheck-challenged judicial candidate to The Post as Epstein.

They also provided an email she sent out to party officials Wednesday, where she expressed “many apologies and much embarrassment” for accidentally providing an “unedited draft” of her cover letter. The email included a properly edited version of Epstein’s June 24 letter seeking consideration for one of 10 vacant state Supreme Court seats up for grabs in Brooklyn this year.

Brooklyn civil court judge Jill Epstein hopes to capture one of ten vacant seats on the State Supreme Court. Lizzy Snaps Sullivan Brooklyn Democratic district leader Douglas Schneider blasted Jill Epstein for not proofreading her cover letter. Facebook

“This is comical — just like the entire judicial selection process,” said a longtime Brooklyn Democratic insider.

State Supreme Court judges earn $210,900 yearly. Since 2019, Epstein has earned $196,200 annually as a civil court judge.

The Kings County Democratic Committee — which is currently dealing with severe infighting over party leadership — will hold a judicial convention early next month to nominate 10 candidates for the open justice seats, which carry 14-year terms. The candidates will be put on the November ballot, along with two incumbents seeking re-election.

Brooklyn civil court judge Jill Epstein misspells numerous words in her sloopy cover letter, including “Prinvipal,” “Corut” and “knwo.” Facebook

Judicial races in the city are typically decided by party leaders at conventions — not by voters. Democratic nominees for judgeships in Brooklyn and most other parts of New York City usually run unopposed, because Republicans are vastly outnumbered and don’t bother to challenge.

Following Schneider’s post, some of his Facebook friends got into a spirited debate with him over Epstein’s overuse and misuse of commas.

“Big problem although I’m a fan of the Oxford comma,” said one friend.

Brooklyn Democratic district leader Douglas Schneider was shocked by the numerous errors on Jill Epstein’s cover letter. Facebook

Schneider fired back: “I am too, but this an extraneous comma, not an Oxford comma.”

Epstein also had problems in the letter with using periods, finishing complete sentences and differentiating between the job she has and the job she wants.

“As a current Supreme Court. [sic] As a current Judge who has served” as a supervising judge in civil court, wrote Epstein, whose current job includes writing legal opinions.

Brooklyn civil court judge Jill Epstein apologized to Democrat officials by submitting an edited version of her first cover letter.

When asked whether she’s concerned her grammatically challenged letter will hurt her chances to sit on a Kings County Supreme Court bench, Epstein said she hopes the nominating committee understands “we all make mistakes” and accepts her edited version.

“I am not illiterate! I can write,” she insisted.