Faulty fan led to camera fail during Brooklyn subway shooting: MTA

A faulty fan caused the MTA’s security cameras at a Brooklyn subway station to malfunction the day before a madman unleashed gunfire on straphangers there last month, agency officials have revealed.

NYPD sources have said the lack of crucial video footage during the mayhem slowed their hunt for accused gunman Frank James, who, unbeknownst to them, had escaped amid the chaos on a train across the platform.

The glitch also shut off feeds at the 25th Street and 45th Street subway stations, where James entered and exited the transit system — and then remained on the lam for more than 24 hours before being nabbed and charged in the April 12 carnage.

Transit crews had been working since April 7 to fix the fan issue, MTA CEO Janno Lieber wrote in a letter late Monday to congressional representatives demanding answers. He said the actual surveillance feed remained unaffected until April 11.

The cameras’ surveillance feed cut out “less than 24 hours” before James allegedly fired 33 shots into a subway car pulling into the platform, wounding 29 people, Leiber said.

“Technicians replaced the fan unit on the morning of April 8, but the network diagnostics still indicated a problem,” Lieber wrote. “MTA technicians made a series of repairs in an effort to correct the issue, and on the morning of Monday April 11, as technicians were installing new communication hardware, the camera failed.”

Frank James is walked out of the 9th Precinct stationhouse by detectives on April 13, 2022. Alec Tabak for NY Post

New York Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn on April 12, 2022, after a major shooting inside the subway. John Minchillo/AP

A faulty fan caused the MTA’s security cameras at a Brooklyn subway station to malfunction the day before a madman unleashed gunfire on straphangers, according to MTA officials. Paul Martinka for NY Post

Lieber said technicians were working on the feed at the station at the time of the shooting and were then instructed by the NYPD to leave amid the shooting.

MTA “networking specialists” took the new equipment offsite and reinstalled it at the station “by 12:30 p.m. on April 13,” Lieber wrote.

Lieber and his team have defended the camera malfunction as a rare occurrence offset by 36 other MTA video feeds used by the NYPD during its investigation into the shooting.

CONTENT WARNING:

Injured people waiting for aid on the platform inside the subway station at 36th Street shortly after a gunman opened fire on morning rush-hour passengers. Raymond Chiodini

NYPD sources have said the lack of crucial video footage during the mayhem slowed their hunt for accused gunman Frank James. Armen Armenian/Facebook

“On any given day, we have approximately 99 [percent] availability of our subway station security cameras,” Lieber wrote in the letter to US Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), John Katko (R-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

The three reps had demanded answers as to why the cameras failed during the shooting, noting a recent $5 million funding boost in transit security funds for New York passed by Congress.

Lieber in his response said those funds were “appreciated” but insufficient.

The MTA needs $1.3 billion to “further expand and upgrade” its surveillance system but currently has just $300 million available, he said.