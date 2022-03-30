Father and son stabbed outside pizza shop slam NYC crime surge

The father and son duo hailed as heroes for fighting off a pack of goons robbing an elderly woman near their Queens pizza shop said Wednesday the city’s crime scourge has forced them to take public safety into their own hands.

“People have to protect themselves, because the government is not doing it,” Cazim Suljovic, 68, told The Post from his bed at Elmhurst Hospital, where he’s recovering from a punctured lung and nine stab wounds.

“There is no law. This is why the people do it. You can stand outside your own door, with many people in the street, and you’re still not safe.”

On Saturday evening, Cazim and his son Louie, a 38-year-old military veteran, were toiling at their Elmhurst pizzeria, Louie’s, when the father spotted a 61-year-old woman being robbed outside of their restaurant.

Robert Whack, 30, his brother-in-law Supreme Gooding, 18, and a third, un-apprehended suspect had allegedly stolen the Korean woman’s purse and stabbed her in the back, prosecutors said.

“I see a lady on the floor and three people around her. I say, ‘What are they doing?’ They’re robbing her,” Cazim recounted, calling the perpetrators “f–kng bastards” and “animals.”

Louie Suljovic suffered a stab wound to his back. Handout

He ran out of the eatery to help and called his son to follow.

“My father chased them. He called my name and I chased with him,” Louie, who is also recovering from a punctured lung, recalled from his hospital room.

“I caught up to them and we started an altercation, because I wasn’t going to let these guys go.”

Cazim and Louie started fighting with the men, who took out knives and stabbed them.

“One individual stabbed me in the back with a knife. It went in through the left side right near my spine and it punctured the left lung. It deflated the left lung,” Louie said.

Louie Sulijovic and his father, Cazim Sulijovic, came to the aid of a stabbing victim outside of their pizza parlor. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“My father was attacked by the other guy and stabbed multiple times because the other guy’s a coward. He wants to beat up a 61-year-old woman but he can’t take a 68-year-old man on a one-on-one. He’s beating your ass, so now you have to use a knife because you’re a coward.”

The NYPD soon arrived on scene and took Whack and Gooding into custody and charged them with robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Gooding was separately hit with an attempted murder rap and Whack was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after cops found suspected heroin on him.

In the two weeks prior to Saturday’s assault, Whack and Gooding allegedly beat up two others – including a 75-year-old woman they stole $2,500 from, cops said. Whack has one prior arrest for fare evasion in 2016 and Gooding has no other prior run-ins with the law.

Louie said his father was stabbed in the arms, back and abdomen but has pulled through and after surgery, is “doing good.”

“He’s a beast,” the son said of his pops, an Albanian immigrant.

“He walked – walked – to the emergency room at Elmhurst Hospital. I went back to the shop and that’s when the ambulance came.”

Cazim, who’ll need to spend a few more days in the hospital, said “enough is enough” with the city’s crime.

Louie Sulijovic (left) and Cazim Sulijovic are recovering from stabbing injuries. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“It’s business as usual for these people – ‘Take her bag and let’s go,’” Cazim said.

“You can’t let it go. I have a mother. I have sisters. Thank God I only had fingers [to fight with]. If I had something else, a different story would have happened.”

Louie said he hopes Mayor Adams is able to clean up the city and do more to protect crime victims.

“If he turns out to be de Blasio 2.0, he’s going to need to be removed from the area as well, because you need somebody who’s a leader, who needs to make the city right again,” said Louie.

Louie Sulijovic helps show the wounds on his father’s back. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“The police need to be able to do their job, not be vilified. It gives criminals an entitlement, and when they have an entitlement they will do whatever they want. When they know they can’t get in trouble it creates a new type of criminal.”

Despite the injuries he and his dad suffered, Louie said he has no regrets.

“We weren’t going to let these people get away with attacking a poor elderly Asian woman. We don’t allow that to happen. We try to stick up for everybody that we can,” the veteran said.

“Even though this happens to be a consequence of it, we would do it again.”