Father and son shot during dispute in Brooklyn

A father and son were each shot on a street in East Flatbush Tuesday evening after getting into an argument with a third man.

The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at around 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road, police sources said.

The dad was shot once in the buttocks and his son was shot in the stomach and back, according to sources.

EMS rushed the family members to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified man shot the father and son on 95th Street near Rutland Road Tuesday. Wayne Carrington

A person of interest was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, police sources said.

Officers recovered two shell casings and a magazine at the scene.