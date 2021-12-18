Fatal assault suspect in NYC attack charged, police say

A 23-year-old man who allegedly punched a stranger to death in October after “hitting on” the victim’s wife in Brooklyn has been charged in the incident, police said Saturday.

The suspect, Dulat Abdikrimov, of Arlington Heights, Il., “voluntarily surrendered” to the NYPD early Friday afternoon, cops said.

The deadly violence occurred shortly after midnight on Oct. 17, when Abdikrimov drove up in the passenger seat of a car to the corner of Emmons and Bedford avenues and started “hitting on the victim’s wife,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post.

“He gets out of the vehicle and approaches the wife and then the victim confronts him about the advances and the perp punches him,” the spokesman said.

The suspect fled following the confrontation.

The victim, 41-year-old Batyr Akmammedov, went by private means to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn and died three days later from his head injuries, cops said.

Abdikrimov’s arraignment was pending. He’s charged with assault and menacing, police said.