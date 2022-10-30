Fashionable thief and pal swipe nearly $10K in make-up: NYPD

A fashionable thief and her male accomplice swiped a total of nearly $10,000 in beauty products from two Staten Island stores, according to cops who released surveillance video of the duo.
The footage shows the woman in a leopard-print scarf walking in front of the man as the pair enter an Ulta Beauty store Oct. 4 and grab a shopping basket before snatching thousands of dollars in cosmetics and fragrances, cops said.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the store at 2656 Hylan Blvd. The duo took merchandise valued at about $6,400 before fleeing on foot, cops said.
The second theft occurred about two hours later, when the pair walked into the Ulta Beauty at 245 Bricktown Way. They took about $895 worth of supplies from the store before fleeing in a white van, police said.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.