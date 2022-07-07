‘Far left’, ‘far right’ holding America ‘hostage’ to crime

Mayor Eric Adams took his tough-on-crime pitch national Thursday night as he comes under fire for a string of shootings locally, telling NBC in a sit-down that America’s political extremes were holding the nation “hostage” to crime.

He made the remarks as he was pressed by “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt about the Big Apple’s own struggles getting violence back to pre-pandemic levels in an interview aired the same day the NYPD revealed crime jumped 31 percent.

“There’s two battles that are happening in our country, in our city right now. You have the far right that states, give everyone a gun no matter what,” Hizzoner told Holt.

“You have to far left that states, everyone that uses a gun should not be held accountable.”

Adams continued: “These two groups are not the majority of Americans. And they have actually held our country and our city hostage. These two groups don’t realize they’re co-conspirators to the public safety crisis that we’re facing in our city and country.”

Mayor Eric Adams lambasted the extreme sides of the country’s political spectrum when asked about NYC’s crime plague. NBC Nightly News

The NYPD revealed that crime rose 31 percent in the city.

It’s a line Adams has frequently used before as he pressed federal lawmakers for tighter gun laws in the wake of a supermarket massacre in Buffalo that left 10 dead and the slaughter of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Adams sat down with Holt as the his administration has come under increasing pressure to curb shootings and violent crime, issues the former NYPD officer pledged to put front and center as he campaigned for election in 2021.

New York City recorded 638 shootings between Jan. 1 and June 30, which was down from 737 over the same time period in 2021 — but still almost double the low of 337 shootings recorded over those six months in 2018.