Family offers $35K for info about Irish woman Claire McKenna, 26, found dead in NYC

A young Irish woman who’d been living in Queens was found dead last month, and her family is now offering a $35,000 reward for information on her death, saying they believe she was murdered.

Claire McKenna, 26, was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive, partially clothed lying face down on the pavement near a bush” at 94th Avenue and 214th Street in Queens Village on the morning of Oct. 12, police said. A passer-by found her and called 911, cops said.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t determined the cause of death, but cops said she had a history of drug use and that there were track marks on her left arm.

The Irish Mirror reported that McKenna sent a text to her parents in Ireland the day before she was found dead that said “help” and that cops have video of a man pushing her body in a cart.

A police spokesman said he was unable to confirm the text or video.

The family’s handbill announcing the reward says it is offering $35,000 for information leading to an “arrest and conviction” in her death.