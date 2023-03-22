Family of slain NJ councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour demands answers

The family of the New Jersey councilwoman shot to death outside her Sayreville home demanded answers Wednesday as nearly two months have passed since the slaying without an arrest.

In their first public remarks since Eunice Dwumfour was murdered on Feb. 1, her parents and husband said investigators have barely communicated with them about the case, Gothamist reported.

“The only thing I want to say is I need justice for my daughter,” her mother Mary Dwumfour told reporters at a press conference at Sayreville Borough Hall.

The 30-year-old Republican councilwoman was gunned down in her SUV outside her front door while her 12-year-old daughter was inside their home. She was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Witnesses said they saw a man dressed in all black running away from the scene, but investigators have not revealed whether they have identified a suspect or a motive weeks after the shooting.

Dwumfour’s family said they have only spoken to investigators twice since her violent death and didn’t ask them if they knew why someone would kill their daughter, according to Gothamist.

However, her family doesn’t understand who would have targeted the Newark native, who was newly married and was a former volunteer EMT and pastor. Friends and family have previously described her as well-liked and kind to all as well as a woman of faith.

A lawyer for the family said investigators “have not said they have no leads, but they also have not said that they have leads.”

“They said we’re not going to talk about the details of our investigation,” attorney John Wisniewski said, according to ABC News.





Dwumfour was a pastor, former volunteer EMT, newlywed and single mom to a 12-year-old daughter. Facebook / Juan-Nelia Rodriguez

Dwumfour’s father said he was not happy that police have been tight-lipped about their investigation into the murder of their daughter and her husband said he wished they would get some kind of justice soon.

“I believe the authorities should do something quickly,” widower Peter Akwue, also known as Eze Kings, said. “It’s painful.”

Akwue, who married Dwumfour in November, was in Nigeria at the time of his wife’s murder.

The family is pleading for justice.

“I need justice for my daughter. Please God, help me,” Mary Dwumfour said before breaking down in tears.