Family of Rikers inmate files $50 million wrongful death notice of claim against city

Relatives of a female Rikers Island inmate who died in custody filed a $50 million notice of claim against the city Tuesday claiming the woman’s death was preventable.

Mary Yehudah, 31, was not screened for diabetes when she arrived at the notorious jail complex on Feb. 2 after she was busted on robbery charges, according to attorneys for her estate.

The Department of Correction is required to test for the chronic health condition under city law, attorneys Gerald Cohen and Ilyssa Fuchs said.

Over the next three months, Yehudah complained of heart palpitations, shortness of breath, high blood pressure and dental issues.

When taken together, the conditions could indicate someone is diabetic and in need of a specialized diet and care, the attorneys said.

However, a review of Yehudah’s medical records indicate Correctional Health Services never diagnosed her with diabetes and their failure to notice she was at risk for the illness led to her death on May 18, according to the notice of claim.

Further, a preliminary analysis indicates the correction officers assigned to Yehudah’s housing area were not on their assigned posts, or completing their mandatory half-hourly tours of the facility, when she was found unresponsive in her cell a day before she died, Cohen said.

“For years, chaos and disorder have been pervasive at Rikers Island,” Cohen & Fitch LLP, the law firm representing Yehudah’s estate, said in a statement.

“However, despite the City’s awareness of these systemic problems and the rules, laws, and directives designed to prevent this mass suffering, the City has repeatedly failed to address these issues, which has resulted in severe harm to the inmates, and in Ms. Yehudah’s case, death.”

The notice of claim is a precursor to a lawsuit, which can only be filed against the Big Apple after the city’s comptroller’s office is notified of the impending litigation.

Yehudah was in foster care as a child and experienced homelessness as an adult. She also suffered from mental health issues and was locked up after she failed to return to court in connection with an armed robbery she allegedly committed in the Bronx, her lawyers said.

On the morning of May 17, jail staff saw Yehudah in her cell at the Rose M. Singer Center around 7:30 a.m. but waited an hour and a half before conducting another tour of the facility in violation of DOC policy, which requires staff to conduct tours every 30 minutes, Cohen said.

By the time they came back around 9 a.m., Yehudah was unresponsive in her cell and suffering from cardiac arrest and sepsis due to diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition that happens when the body can’t produce enough insulin, according to the claim and Fuchs.

Jail staff initially suspected that Yehudah was suffering from a drug overdose and gave her two doses of Narcan to revive her before she was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, according to the attorneys and jailhouse sources.

But the Narcan did nothing to help Yehudah because a toxicology screen later determined she was not intoxicated when she was found unresponsive, Cohen said.

The following morning, she was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital around 5 a.m.

Fuchs said Yehudah’s family is devastated over her death and “outraged” over how it was handled.

“It’s been very difficult for them, from an emotional perspective, to lose Mary. She was only 31-years-old,” Fuchs told The Post.

At the time of her death, Yehudah “seemed like she was on her way up,” Fuchs said.

“She was a woman who had a very difficult life and she was, unfortunately, not a stranger to the system but was working very hard to try to rehabilitate herself,” said Fuchs.

“[Her public defenders] were very much working with her to deal with her mental health issues and reintegrate her into society and they were trying to get her the services she needed before this happened.”

The DOC, which has seen 11 deaths in custody so far this year, a 60% increase compared to 2021, has faced a wave of criticism for its failure to provide proper medical treatment to detainees.

They are currently being sued in Bronx County for failing to bring detainees to doctor visits and were held in contempt of court for continuing to violate a judge’s order that required they ensure timely access to medical treatment.

On Monday, Council Members Tiffany Caban and Sandy Nurse made an unannounced visit to Rikers Island and found the dire conditions long plaguing the jail are still festering.

“It’s clear that the basic health and medical needs of detainees are not being met. We continued to hear first-hand that Rikers is not meeting urgent issues like a broken arm, gashes from physical altercations, or putting individuals expressing suicidal ideations on suicide watch,” Nurse said in a statement.

“In this excruciating heat wave, I was alarmed to see detainees in cells with no AC or fans in the Intake area, some reporting being like that for two weeks—wearing as little clothing as possible to avoid heat exhaustion.”

The DOC deferred comment to the city’s Law Department, which declined comment.

