Family of Anndel Taylor, nurse who died in Buffalo storm, share last texts

Heartbreaking final messages sent by the New York nurse who died while trapped inside her car during the historic upstate blizzard show her getting increasingly “livid” — and even suggesting emergency services didn’t “give a f–k” about rescuing her.

One of Anndel Taylor’s sisters tearfully shared an hours-long group chat in a TikTok video that ended with images of the snow-covered car Taylor was found in on Christmas Eve, around 30 hours after she first got stuck.

It showed how the 22-year-old Mount Vernon-born student nurse first alerted her three sisters in North Carolina to her plight at 4:13 p.m. Friday with a video of her car covered in snow and ice.

“Stuck in a f—ing blizzard,” she wrote of getting trapped in Buffalo.

Unaware of what was to come, one of the sisters, Sylva, replied with “Lmao” — an abbreviation for “laughing my ass off” — while comparing the dire conditions to those “SpongeBob had to deliver them pizzas in.”

New York-born nurse Anndel Taylor shared her fears with her sisters over several hours while trapped. Facebook/uicyBichy Brown

But at 6:30 p.m., Taylor said she had been stuck since 3 p.m. during what her family told The Post was usually an eight-minute trip home.

Her car’s muffler was “damn near on the ground already” and there was “snow up to the tires,” making it impossible to drive, she told her sisters, who moved to Charlotte from New York in 2002.

“I’m mad irritated,” she wrote.

The TikTok included an image of the snow-covered car where Taylor was found dead around 30 hours after she first got trapped. TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

Taylor seemed convinced that a cop was coming to save her. TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

Despite her long wait, she remained expectant that rescue crews would soon reach her.

“They sending a cop to me,” she said, saying she didn’t know “how long thats gunna take.”

Just before 8:30 p.m. — around 5 1/2 hours after she said she got trapped — one of the sisters checked in on her, asking: “You still out there Pookie?”

“Unfortunately,” replied Taylor, who would have turned 23 next month.

She said that the police she thought were heading to rescue her got “stuck too,” and said she’d “been on hold for 22 mins” trying to get more help — with the fire department “[just] not answering.”

Early in the chat, one of Taylor’s sisters raged at how emergency crews were ‘UNPREPARED!!!” TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

“All might be out,” she said of the overwhelmed emergency response.

Tomeshia Brown, the sister who shared the tribute seen more than 3 million times by Wednesday, made clear that she was immediately incensed at the lack of help.

“UNPREPARED!!! In a state known for” big storms and snow, she raged early in the exchange.

Taylor told her sisters that she had heat but didn’t “know how long this gas will last,” repeatedly telling them she planned to sleep while waiting for help.

“I’m livid bro my door damn near covered,” she wrote.

Taylor made her own thoughts clear on the police response at 9:37 p.m. as one of her sisters said that rescue crews “better be” on their way.

“They don’t gaf man i stg,” Taylor wrote, using initials for “give a f–k” and “swear to god.”

Just before midnight, she told her sisters that she was about to get some sleep as she kept “dosing,” suggesting that if help was still not there when she woke she would walk in the snow that was “at my thighs.”

She sent her last two messages just after midnight, including a final video of the still-raging blizzard outside her car window, where a van was also trapped with its emergency lights on.

“Look now [shaking my head] that’s my stomach line [just] about,” she wrote, with three emojis of an overwhelmed woozy face.

Taylor’s last message was just after midnight on Christmas Eve, with a video showing what she said was snow up to her “stomach line.” TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

The next morning, the chat continued with the sisters increasingly concerned with being unable to reach Taylor, eventually tracking her phone.

Tomeshia Brown shared images of the snow-covered car where her sister was found at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve — around 30 hours after she said in the chat she first got stuck.

The sisters started panicking the next morning, Christmas Eve, when they could not get hold of her. TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

Her body was not removed until 7 p.m. Christmas Day, her sister said — making it 52 hours after she got stuck while driving home. Even then, it was a volunteer and relatives who removed the body, her family said.

Taylor’s mom, Wanda Brown Steele, 54, told The Post on Tuesday that she believes her daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning as snow covered her exhaust pipe while she slept with the engine running.

Taylor’s sister noted how her sister’s body was not found until around 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, then not taken away from the scene until around 7 p.m. Christmas Day. TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

“I think she went peacefully. She was laying back — she had her arms crossed and her foot up on the dashboard like she was peacefully asleep,” she said.

Her grieving mom echoed sentiments shared in the chat, saying she still cannot understand why help was unable to reach her daughter.

“That’s a state, that’s a city, that has this going on all the time — why [weren’t] they prepared?” she asked. “My baby sat out there from Friday to Christmas.”

Tomeshia Brown wept in her tribute to her sister, calling her “a beautiful soul.” TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

Taylor’s stepmom, Laneesha Smith, also marveled at how unprepared local officials were.

“They said they were prepared for this storm but they were not prepared for this storm,” she told The Post. “So many lives probably could have been saved if they put the travel ban in the night before.”

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling blizzard that left at least 33 people dead.

“We planned … But we never thought that it was going to be as bad as it was,’’ Sheriff John Garcia said.

“RIP Anndel Taylor. A beautiful soul,” her sister wrote. TikTok/@tommie_shuh/

“So do we have to get better? Absolutely. Better equipment, more equipment.’’

Tomeshia, meanwhile, shared a link to the online fundraiser that so far has raised more than $32,500, closing in on three times the $12,000 sought.

“Please keep my girl name alive and bring her home to Charlotte!” She will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN,” she wrote — sending a message to her sister to “sit pretty baby and roll a FAT one.”