Experts agree — NYC still the pizza capital of the US

New York, New York is still top of the mozzarella heap.

Nine of the 50 pizzerias ranked in the 50 Top Pizza USA 2022 list are located in Manhattan and Brooklyn. That’s 18 percent of the best pizza joints in the country.

“New York City has a long and rich history of pizza making that we take deep pride in, where we use great technique, high-quality products and tradition,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance told The Post.

The poll salutes the mostly Italian immigrants — including many from Naples, home of the pizza — who moved to America and brought their love of the finest dough, tomatoes and mozzarella with them.

“This list is particularly heavy in the Neapolitan category,” Scott Wiener, of Scott Pizza Tours, explained. “The style took off here before it did so in any other American city.”

Diners enjoy their pies at Ribalta. Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Rosario Procino, a native of Naples, moved to New York in 1999, and operates Ribalta on East 12th Street, which ranked third in the top 50 survey of American pizzerias. “Pizza for Napoli is a religion. Even if we go to Rome, we don’t consider that pizza,” he explained.

Despite the Big Apple’s enormous appetite for pizza, it ranks only second in the world for the most pizza places. The pizza capital is actually São Paulo in Brazil, noted Albert Sapere, one of the 50 Top curators.

“Pizza is in the DNA of New Yorkers. They love, desire, and consume it. In addition to the classic slices and historical addresses, a new generation of pizza chefs has emerged, using fresh ingredients,” he said.

Anthony Mangieri owns Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side. Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Una Pizza Napoletana on Orchard Street was placed first on the 50 Top Pizza list.

Owner Anthony Mangieri — a Jersey Shore native whose family originated from Salerno, a province just south of Naples — said part of the secret to his success is a hands-on approach to doughmaking.

“No one makes the dough in the restaurant, 25 years later, except for me,” he said. “Every single pizza that people eat, I still make the dough in the morning myself.”

Una Pizza Napoletana ranked first in the Top 50 list. Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Other New York pizzerias that made the list are Song’ E Napule, Kestè Fulton, San Matteo and Pasquale Jones in Manhattan; and Brooklyn’s Ops, Roberta’s and Forcella.