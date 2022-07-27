Exotic cat on the loose on West Islip, Long Island

A potentially dangerous exotic cat was on the lam on Long Island — and animal rescue officers aren’t feline fine about it, they said Wednesday.

“Safeguard your children, safeguard your pets. They are a type of animal that can be extremely dangerous,” Roy Gross, of the Suffolk County SPCA, told The Post.

“It’s probably gonna be hungry, and it’s probably frightened.”

The illegally owned pet, which may be a lynx, was spotted prowling through a residential section of West Islip on Tuesday — prompting a resident to snap a photo of the spotted critter, Gross said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the big cat was loose, but it was still at large as of Wednesday evening, according to Gross, who said the case was under investigation.

“It is illegal to own exotic cats without a special permit in New York,” he said. “The owner may have raised it from a little kitten and it may or may not know how to fend for itself.”

Neighbors shouldn’t try to approach the animal if they see it, the Strong Island Animal Rescue League said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“If anyone sees it please keep a visual and call 631-403-0598 and leave a voicemail. Do not chase; just keep a visual,” the rescue group wrote.

Some observers called the sighting a borderline cat-atstrope, saying neighbors should keep their cats and dogs inside.

“Everyone should be concerned about a pet or person getting hurt. This is a matter for authorities not amateurs. This is not a lost pet. It’s a dangerous animal,” one observer wrote.

Others poked fun of the animal-world jailbreak, wisecracking that the big cat “is probably looking for Cheetos.